Some prepackaged salads shipped to retailers in California, including Whole Foods, were recalled Wednesday for possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The salad distributor, GH Foods CA, recalled approximately 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salads with chicken that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The salads were produced between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13. Some were sold under Whole Foods' 365 brand and have the establishment number “EST. P-39994.” The USDA said the recalled salads were only shipped to stores in California.

Here are the recalled products:

9.75-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18.

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN" and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

6-lbs. bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken" and Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.

8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD" and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

GH Foods CA issued the recall after it was notified that its corn supplier had recalled the corn used in the salads.

According to the USDA, no one reported becoming ill after eating the salads. Customers should check their refrigerators for the recalled salads and throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

This recall did not seem to be related to a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw chicken.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Nelia Alamo, VP of Communications for GH Foods CA, LLC, at (916) 638-8825.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA