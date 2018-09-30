So we learned on Friday that Kanye West stepped into the "Saturday Night Live" musical guest slot two weeks ago when Ariana Grande dropped out.

But that doesn't explain why the rapper was dressed as a bottle of Perrier for his performance of "I Love It" with guest Lil Pump.

Our theory? The short notice forced Ye and the "SNL" wardrobe folks to repurpose some old costumes.

Because this Perrier costume ...

Reminded us a lot of a leftover costume from Justin Timberlake's "Liquorville" sketch.

SNL - Sketch with Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga from Jazmin on Vimeo.

Kanye had some fun with it, tweeting out a meme that Photoshopped his Perrier bottle in place of the champagne that wife Kim Kardashian popped open during her infamous nude photo shoot for Paper magazine in 2014.

But Twitter didn't quite know what to make of Kanye's get-up, especially after some of his high-concept appearances on past episodes of "SNL."

"I cannot believe I just watched my idol dance around dressed as a water bottle," @Stephen_rum said. (You and us both, Stephen.)

I cannot believe I just watched my idol dance around dressed as a water bottle. #SNL I love you @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/obuTKp6puG — Stephen Rumbolo (@Stephen_rum) September 30, 2018

"I watched @kanyewest perform on #SNL with the same level of unease as I watched the kid who was into competitive boomerang rap an original song at my middle school talent show," @MaxShilleto said.

I watched @kanyewest perform on #SNL with the same level of unease as I watched the kid who was into competitive boomerang rap an original song at my middle school talent show — Max Shilleto (@MaxShilleto) September 30, 2018

@Preston__96 thinks we should all be prepared for anything with Kanye at this point.

At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye dressed up as a teletubbie — Preston Lilly (@preston__96) September 30, 2018

And others were all business, awaiting the arrival of Kayne's new album, which was supposed to drop during "SNL."

The reviews didn't improve with his second performance ... or his third.

"Every performance Kanye did on #SNLPremiere was awful," @Queen12Solar proclaimed. "He’s so done."

Every performance Kanye did on #SNLPremiere was awful. He’s so done. And he’s wearing a Make America Great again Hat while preforming. pic.twitter.com/CTPCKltkKM — Sis (@Queen12Solar) September 30, 2018

"Kanye West is forever cancelled for disrespecting my ancestors and his 'performance' was straight trash," @Shashana80sKid declared.

Kanye West is forever cancelled for disrespecting my ancestors and his “performance” was straight trash #SNL pic.twitter.com/bvX8VhBlgc — Shashana 🇺🇸 (@Shashana80sKid) September 30, 2018

"PLEASE STOP ALL THE KANYE!!!" @mrmorris55 begged. "One performance was painful but you give us 3."

DAMNIT @nbcsnl PLEASE STOP ALL THE KANYE!!! One performance was painful but you give us 3..WTF! #SNLpremiere pic.twitter.com/FJyU4P0CL0 — Mister Morris (@mistermorris55) September 30, 2018

