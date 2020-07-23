'Serial' podcasts acquired by the New York Times, announces new season

The Times said it has also formed an ongoing creative and strategic alliance with the long-running public radio program "This American Life."

WASHINGTON — Serial Productions is now part of the New York Times company and is releasing its first podcast set for release later this month.

For its first joint project under The Times and Serial Productions banner, it will produce a new series titled "Nice White Parents," which will examine the role white families play in shaping public education. The series will be hosted by reporter Chana Joffe-Walt with the first two episodes planned for release on Thursday, July 30.

A trailer of the new series is available now.

Serial Productions will continue commissioning and editing its own stories, but will now be amplified by The Times.

While the program will continue to be an independent company and air on public radio, the alliance will allow The Times to collaborate with "This American Life" and Serial Production on marketing and advertising sales.