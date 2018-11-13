Amy Gunter-Bates woke up Friday morning and she just knew.

After a massive fire and chaos that had displaced tens of thousands of families, people would tell her to be patient. They’d say it had only been 24 hours. Keep waiting, keep checking shelters.

But Amy knew too much time had gone by. She worried her child was in trouble.

Her daughter, Teal Gunter, should have called by now. She knew she’d likely be missing her cell phone and belongings. But she worried maybe she was hurt. Why hadn’t she shown up at one of their many family members’ homes in Butte County?

She needed to find her 27-year-old girl with long brown hair and an independent streak.

It had only been one day since the fire that ravaged Paradise, Magalia, Concow. More than 25,000 people were displaced throughout shelters. Hundreds more were missing.

PHOTOS: The search for California wildfire victims Alameda County Sheriff Coroner officers search for human remains at a burned residence in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. Alameda County Sheriff Coroner officers search for human remains at a burned residence in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. A Butte County sherriff deputy searches the property of a destroyed home for a reported Camp Fire victim on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Deputy Coroner Justin Sponhaltz, of the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, recovers human remains found at a home destroyed by the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched car rests by gas pumps near Pulga, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Santos Alvarado, right, and his son Ricky recover a safe deposit box from their destroyed home at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, following devastating wildfires in the area in Agoura Hills, Calif. A burned out hot tub and a fireplace are all that remains of a house in Point Dume, Malibu, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Jimmy Clements, who stayed at his home as the Camp Fire raged through Paradise, Calif., leans against his fence, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Anthropology students observe as human remains are recovered from a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home next to a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. An American flag is draped over the charred remains of an old pickup truck entering Point Dume along the pacific coast highway in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. A firefighter walks by the a burning home in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Smoke billows from the Camp Fire as a firefighting helicopter flies near Pulga, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. A statue remains in front of a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. A Butte County sherriff deputy stands by at a destroyed home where a deceased victim of the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Alexander Tobolsky, right, and his girl friend Dina Arias, return to his home where burned out by the fire in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 10, 2018. A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. A firefighter rests after helping to find human remains found at a burned out home at the Camp Fire, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Donna Phillips shows a charred Route 66 sign she found among the possessions of her friend Marsha Maus, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, after wildfires tore through the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills, Calif. Santos Alvarado, right, and his son Ricky search for belongings at their destroyed home at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, following devastating wildfires in the area in Agoura Hills, Calif. A firefighter sprays water on the remaining hot spots in an area in West Hills, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

On Friday, Gunter-Bates, 48, and her husband Josh Bates, 45, drove from their home in Redding to shelters throughout Chico and Butte County.

Most church shelters would let them know if Teal had been there. But Red Cross Shelters would tell them for privacy reasons, specifically, safety for people with protection orders, that they couldn’t share who was at their shelters.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Gunter-Bates said the whole process doesn’t make sense. How could you let hundreds of families trying to find their missing children, parents, brothers and sisters suffer? Some families said that one way to get around the system was to only ask if the person had not been at the shelter.

On Sunday, Gunter-Bates filled out a missing person’s report for her daughter. Butte County Sheriff’s Department had recommended families use the report as the first step in a chaotic system to reunite with their loved ones.

Each day, they drove to check shelters. Their makeshift search plan included family members and friends checking different shelters.

By Monday morning, she feared the worst.

Sitting at a table outside a Chico church shelter, she tried to explain what it was like to be one of the Camp Fire families searching for a loved one. She tried to make a public appeal for help finding her daughter.

Names of missing posted on board at Red Cross Shelter by friends and relatives searching for loved ones. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

“Hello, my name is Amy Bates, I’m the mother of Teal Gunter and she’s been missing since Thursday at 6 p.m.,” she told the USA TODAY Network. But her words trailed off, her voice broke. She started sobbing.

“I can’t do this. I can’t do this,” she said, dropping her head onto her hands.

Bates’ eyes filled with tears as he rubbed his wife’s back. He said he’d try to finish making a family statement.

“I don’t know if I can make it,” he warned, taking a deep breath.

Bates’s own family lives in Paradise. His mother, brother, sister had made it out with their life, but little more. The hellish fire had leveled Paradise. His mother and his step-dad are staying with him in Redding.

Amy Gunter-Bates turned to her best friend, Melissa Laman-Flud, sitting to her left.

“We’ve known each other since we were babies,” she said.

Laman-Flud wrapped both hands around her friends.

“I’m the official hand-holder,” she said.

Wearing dark sunglasses to cover her eyes, Gunter-Bates tried to speak again.

“My daughter Teal Gunter was not turning up anywhere,” she said. “She was last seen at her house in Magalia.”

She described Teal.

“She’s 27 years old. She has very, very, very long dark hair. She’s about a hundred pounds,” she said.

The desperate appeals, the descriptions of loved ones, the photos and the tears. Across the country and world, people were looking for their loved ones in Northern California. Gunter-Bates said it was worse for families who lived far and couldn’t search the shelters themselves.

Bates said the family has friends in local law enforcement, so they understood officers are tired, some have lost their own homes and are doing all they can, but too many days have passed, and families need more.

Gunter-Bates said the woman who answered the Sheriff Department’s hotline Sunday for missing people was patient, kind and thorough. The operator told her they would hear from an officer right away. But another day passed, and no one had called.

“It’s been frustrating,” she said Monday at the Chico church shelter. “There are a lot of people out there with missing family that really, really need to hear from the Sheriff’s Department.”

Amanda Ree - Red Cross Executive Director- Gold Country Region. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

Gunter-Bates and her husband said it’s time for local law enforcement to call for reinforcements. California is going through a national emergency, Bates said. People from around the world are looking from their loved ones. He called for an immediate federal response.

“Why can’t they (law enforcement) just go out there, or get volunteers, to check addresses for our missing family?” Gunter-Bates said.

They planned to spend another day checking shelters and would go to the Sheriff’s Department in Oroville to ask about the missing-person’s report.

“There are thousands of people in our position and we just need help,” she said, weeping again and leaning on her husband.

Bates held his wife.

When they showed up at the Sheriff’s Department Monday afternoon they were first told no one could help them.

“They told us it was closed for the day,” Gunter-Bates said.

But the mother wouldn’t accept a no. She refused to leave. Soon a detective came to help.

“He was kind,” she said. “He listened.”

She told him about her girl, about not knowing for the past five days where she’s at and about the missing-person’s report they filed Saturday.

After some research, they were told that on Saturday — one day after Gunter-Bates started searching and one day before she’d filed the report—officials had found her daughter.

“She’s OK,” Gunter-Bates told the USAT Today Network by phone. “We found her. The only reason we found out is because we went to the Butte County Sheriff’s and demanded to see an investigator.”

Gunter-Bates wants other families to keep hope. And you have to fight, she said.

“Make them talk to you,” she said. “Go there in person and make them talk to you.”

The chaos lingers days after fire, hope is waning, and more bodies are being found. But people are still being reunited.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved