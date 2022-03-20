'Saddened, angered': Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

Some of the wounded are children, local police said. One person was in custody while the search continues for other possible shooters.

DUMAS, Ark. — At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, police said.

Arkansas State Police provided the updated number of injuries in a Sunday morning press release. Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch said earlier that it wasn't immediately clear how many kids had been hurt.

The state police said gunfire "swept" across a crowd that had gathered for the car show. One person was in custody, but the search for other possible shooters continued Sunday.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization.

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he'd attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.