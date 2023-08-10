U.S. Air Force Captain Frederick Mervyn Hall will be laid to rest in Waynesville on Sunday.

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — The remains of U.S. Air Force Captain Frederick Mervyn Hall will return home to his family in Waynesville on Oct. 8 to a hero's welcome.

Captain Hall went missing in action while serving in the Vietnam War over half a century ago. On March 23, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Captain Hall's remains through laboratory analysis and the accumulation of circumstantial evidence.

Captain Hall joined the U.S. Air Force as a member of the 390th Tactical Fighter Squadron. On April 12, 1969, his fighter jet took off from Da Nang Air Base in South Vietnam as a part of a strike mission over Quang Nam Province. Captain Hall's fighter jet crashed into a mountain jet while flying through clouds.

While there were search and rescue efforts, there were no signs of survival and searching the ground was not possible at that time because of enemy presence.

It wasn't until May of 1995 that a team found the crash site, but obstacles prevented excavation until March of 2021. At that time, the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons recovery teams began to recover the evidence that ultimately led to the identification of Captain Hall's remains.

“Bringing Captain Hall home will help his family find some measure of closure,” said Lieutenant General Walter E. Gaskin, USMC, Ret., Secretary, NC DMVA. “While missing for more than five decades, he was never forgotten. Although not here physically, he was never far away from the hearts of his family, community, and our nation. His return helps us continue to have faith and hope for those still missing until all are returned home.”

Captain Hall's family will receive him on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport. A military honor motorcade will then escort his remains to Waynesville.

On Oct. 10, there will be a memorial service with full military honors for Captain Hall and then he will be laid to rest at Greenhill Cemetery in his hometown of Waynesville.