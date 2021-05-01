x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Nation World

Southwest offering $29 flights for spring travel

The airline's "WOW Sale," which includes one-way flights as low as $29, ends Friday, Jan. 8 at 12:59 a.m. ET.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who's in need of a spring vacation? 

Southwest Airlines has launched a four-day "WOW Sale" with one-way flights in March and April for as low as $29. The sale ends Friday, Jan. 8 at 12:59 a.m. ET. 

Flights must be booked 21 days in advance, and there are some blackout dates.

For example, one-way flights from Indianapolis to St. Louis on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in March and April are available for $29.  

If you're looking for a warmer getaway, one-way flights from Louisville to Miami can be purchased for $67 on select dates.

Click here to search for eligible flights and the list of terms and conditions.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.