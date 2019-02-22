The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic Space Jam now has a release date of July 16, 2021, according to Spring Hill Entertainment.

Space Jam 2 will feature LeBron James in the lead, suiting up for the so-called Tune Squad.

The Washington Post reported last fall the movie is in pre-production and is expected to begin filming this summer.

The Hollywood Reporter noted Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler will produce the film, with Terence Nance directing. Nance created HBO’s Random Acts of Flynes.

The original Space Jam movie came out more than 20 years ago and starred Michael Jordan as himself, as a retired basketball champion helping the Looney Tunes win a basketball game to get out of captivity.