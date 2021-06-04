Spilled tomato puree turns English roadway into 'the set of a horror film'

While the technical term might be called a "traffic jam" this one was more like a "traffic puree."
We only say that because it was thousands of squished tomatoes, olive oil and tomato puree that had a roadway in England shut down.
The Cambs Police Department tweeted a photo of the mess and said it "looked like the set of a horror film."
Officers said a crash involving two jack-knifed semis led to the situation. One of them just so happened to be carrying a load of ketchup waiting to happen.
CNN reports one driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.
A spokesperson told CNN the spill prompted an emergency closure of the road so it could be resurfaced.
