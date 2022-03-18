State Department on 'low simmer' diplomatic approach to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home

Griner has been ordered held in a Russian jail for at least two more months. Under Russian law, defendants may be held for up to 12 months even before trial.

With WNBA star Brittney Griner held in Russian custody for at least the next two months, officials are suggesting a diplomatic approach with as little "noise" as possible.

Sources told ABC News and ESPN that the State Department has asked Griner's supporters to keep everything "on a low simmer."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the Associated Press "everyone's getting the strategy of say less and push more, privately behind the scenes."

"We are doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner, to support her family, and to work with them, do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Even so, her first coach wanted to speak out again because she is worried.

"I'm sad for Brittney," said Debbie Jackson, Griner's basketball coach at Nimitz High School in Houston.

Griner had never even played basketball before when Jackson recruited her from the volleyball team. As a freshman, Griner was only 5' 10". Jackson said Griner was 6' 7" by her senior year.

"She was never seeking the spotlight," Jackson said, of the basketball star. "Very humble when she's in the spotlight."

"I was hoping and praying for something to be resolved soon, but it doesn't look that's going to be the case," Jackson said in an interview with WFAA's sister station KHOU in Houston.

And Jackson is concerned about more than just the vape cartridges with hashish oil Griner allegedly had in her luggage.

"Russia is a homophobic country and Brittney being gay, I'm fearful that will be used against her," she said.

Griner has been ordered held in a Russian jail for at least two more months. Under Russian law, defendants may be held for up to 12 months even before trial.

And there is also the disturbing precedent of Marines Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, now in Russian custody for years.

"And I don't understand why our government hasn't been able to bring him home," Paula Reed told WFAA Thursday, of her son who has been in Russian custody for more than two and a half years. "It's been too long. He needs to come home."

Joey and Paula Reed have been promised a private visit with President Joe Biden soon to talk about bringing their son home.