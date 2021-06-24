'Strawberry moon' Thursday is last supermoon of the year -- sort of

A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than a typical full moon.

Thursday night's moonrise, called the Strawberry Moon, will be the last near-supermoon of 2021.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name "Strawberry Moon" originated with Algonquin tribes in eastern North America, who knew the June full moon as a signal to gather ripening fruit of wild strawberries. It does not mean the moon will be pink or red.

The moon reached peak illumination at 2:40 p.m. ET Thursday, but will be visible later when it rises.

A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than a typical full moon, due to it being close to Earth, according to the Almanac. By the Almanac's standards, Thursday night's moon doesn't meet the threshold to be designated as a supermoon, since it's more than 224,000 miles away from Earth.

"However, given that it’s only a couple thousand miles farther away than April and May’s supermoons, viewers won’t observe a perceptible difference," the Almanac explains. "The full Moon will still appear big and bright this month as long as we enjoy dark, clear night skies!"