Las Vegas Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a terrifying incident caught on a doorbell camera.

According to police, a home owner called authorities early on New Year's Day after capturing a "suspicious situation" on their Nest home surveillance camera.

Police released the doorbell footage to get the public's help in identifying the victim and suspect. The video was taken around 12:48 a.m. and showed an apparent kidnapping.

The video is graphic and shows a woman running from a white sedan up to a house where she banged on the door and screamed for help. A man then got out of the car, ran over to the woman and can be seen kicking and yelling at her as he dragged the woman back to the vehicle.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers has been identified as the suspect and was arrested.

He faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges, police said.

Authorities said tips provided by the public led to Rodgers' arrest on Jan. 2 around 3 a.m. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said in a release that they were also able to locate the victim. Information about her condition has not been released.

