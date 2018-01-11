It's one of the most anticipated Black Friday ads of the season.

Target's Black Friday ad is out and stocked full of electronics and toy deals.

The retailer released its big Black Friday ad Thursday morning. To celebrate the 52-page ad, Target is offering a handful of deals online and in-store Thursday, Nov. 1.

“We know many of our guests look forward to our Black Friday deals every year, and today, they can start shopping and save big on some of the hottest items of the season,” Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Target says its Black Friday deals will start online early Thanksgiving morning and stores will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and stay open through 1 a.m. Black Friday. Stores will then reopen at 7 a.m. Black Friday.

In 2017, stores opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving. Both Kohl's and Macy's also are opening at 5 p.m.

According to the company, order pickup will be available for most items on Thanksgiving and Black Friday along with Drive Up service.

Here are the best deals:

Spend $50 in store or online or scan the wallet feature in the Target app in stores on Nov. 23 to get a coupon for 20 percent off a future holiday shopping trip between Nov. 27-Dec. 8.

iPad Mini 4 for $249.99, $150 savings

iPhone deals: From 7 a.m. Black Friday through Sunday, get a free $250 Target gift card with qualified activation on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T

Fifty percent off select games and puzzles

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo 6-qt. pressure cooker for $69.95 with a bonus $10 Target gift card

PlayStation VR bundle for $249.99, regularly $349.99

Ring video doorbell for $99.99, $50 savings

Apple Watch Series 3 from $199, $80 savings

Nest Cam Indoor for $129, regularly $175

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle for $199.99 plus free $20 gift card, regularly $299.99

Select video games for $29.99, regularly $59.99

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-free Vacuum for $189.99, regularly $299.99

