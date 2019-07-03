A deputy member assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force has been shot at a hotel in Rockford, Illinois after attempting to serve the suspect a warrant for his arrest.

The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. at the Extended Stay America located at 747 North Bell School Road.

Rockford police said the task force was attempting to serve the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Floyd E. Brown, when he started firing at them with a rifle.

The suspect then fled the hotel and drove off in a light blue or silver Mercury Marquis. Authorities believe that he’s still armed and dangerous.

The officer’s condition is currently unknown.

Rockford police first reported the active shooter situation on Twitter.

This is developing news story. Check back here for more updates.