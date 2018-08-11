Musician and outspoken conservative Ted Nugent had some harsh words in response to the midterm election results in Michigan.

"Real God country family Michiganiacs are heartbroke that more of us want the once great state of Michigan to turn into a California s*******. Downright insane cultural suicide. Thanks for nothing a*******," he posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Democrats gained some ground in the state on Tuesday, where Nugent performed at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.

Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow beat James and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the governor's race. Voters also passed a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, an anti-gerrymandering proposal, and a measure that would allow for same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee voting.

This is not the first time Nugent has made provocative comments about politics. The NRA advocate has called President Obama "subhuman" and said he would be "dead or jailed" if Obama were re-elected.

