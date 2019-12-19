A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at a central California airport and drove it into a chain-link fence.

The police chief for Fresno Yosemite International Airport says the teenager climbed a fence topped with barbed wire, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence Wednesday.

Chief Drew Bessinger says the girl breached a fence about a quarter-mile from the commercial terminals but no passenger planes were in danger. He added that the girl was able to start up one of the plane's engines.

Surveillance video released by the airport shows that the plane started moving, pivoted, then quickly into a fence and building.

While the aircraft never got off the ground, it did suffer "substantial damage," chief Bessinger said.

Airport officials say officers found the teen in the pilot's seat, wearing a headset. The teen was booked into juvenile hall.

The teen appeared disoriented and was uncooperative when she was being taken into custody, CNN reported citing an airport press release.

A small plane sits parked after it was crashed into a fence by a 17-year-old girl Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in Fresno, Calif.

AP