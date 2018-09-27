Jared Hensley, the athletic director and assistant principal at Soddy-Daisy High near Chattanooga, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday afternoon, soon after he said girls "pretty much ruin everything' in a video he had made for the student body.

In a Wednesday morning video address to students called "A Helping of Hensley," he announces a ban on wearing athletic shorts. He acknowledges that boys will be unhappy about it, but he says he had made the rule.

"If you really want someone to blame, blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything," he adds.

"Ask Adam, look at Eve - you can really go back to the beginning of time."

In the video, which was posted to YouTube and then taken down, but then uploaded by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Hensley continues: "It'll be like that the rest of your life, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules."

His message prompted a sharp backlash on social media, with users calling his comments unacceptable and misogynistic and asking followers to contact Hamilton County Schools to express their displeasure.

Maria E. Vives-Rodriguez, whose Twitter bio says she is an "early childhood consultant" in Chattanooga, posted, "These sort of misogynistic comments are inappropriate and that you want this administrator to be held accountable."

And the Chattanooga-based @momsforsocialjustice said on Twitter, "We will NOT stand for this language and sentiment from a school official here in Hamilton County."

Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton County Superintendent Bryan Johnson announced that Hensley had been put on leave.

"We have reviewed the video content," Johnson said in a statement. "We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools. The situation is under investigation, and this employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved