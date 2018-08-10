WACO, Texas — A Central Texas police dog has been shot dead after it bit its handler while officers were trying to serve a warrant.

Two Waco police officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect around midday Friday. Officer Garen Bynum says that as officers approached the house, the Belgian Malinois turned and bit its handler. After that, the other officer shot and killed the dog.

The bitten officer was taken to the hospital, where Bynum says he was treated for minor wounds.

The suspect wasn't taken into custody, but his mother-in-law says her daughter was detained for questioning. Police released no details about the reason for the warrant or where the officer was bitten.

