R.I.P., Roseanne Conner.

Viewers learned that the TV matriarch had died at the top of Tuesday's premiere of "The Conners," the spinoff sitcom that replaced "Roseanne" after a racist May tweet by star Roseanne Barr led to her firing and the top-rated sitcom's cancellation.

The cause of death? Opioid drug use that aggravated existing health conditions.

Barr, perhaps not surprisingly, took a different tack in a tweet – the communication form that got her in trouble in the first place – shortly after the episode aired on the East Coast.

"I AIN'T DEAD, BITCHES!!!" she wrote.

There had been much speculation that death would be the only way for a new series about the working-class Conners to explain the permanent absence of the person at the center of the family.

John Goodman, who plays Roseanne's husband, Dan, let slip that Roseanne dies in a summer interview with a British news outlet, but ABC, producers and stars had been mum about the character's fate.

Later in Tuesday's episode, to the surprise of Conners, it was revealed that opioids played a role in the death of Roseanne. Family members had thought her heart was the cause, but Roseanne also had a problem with painkillers last season stemming from knee pain.

Dan found a way to pay for her knee surgery and said he threw out all of her drugs – or so he thought.

Jackie broke the news: “I just got a call from a friend in the coroner's office. The autopsy found that it wasn’t a heart attack. Roseanne OD’d on opioids.”

Dan was shocked. "That’s not possible. We knew she had a problem. She was only on pain pills for two days after surgery. And then it was just ibuprofen. It’s got to be wrong.”

Jackie: “Well, I wish it was but they think that she must’ve taken the pills right before bed and with her health issues, it was enough to stop her breathing.”

Dan responded: "It doesn't make any sense. I got her knees fixed. I flushed all her pills."

And then Roseanne's daughter, Becky, revealed she had found pills, supplied by a neighbor, in her mother's closet. A search revealed pills hidden in other spots in the house.

Barr had revealed the opioid abuse angle in a recent interview.

