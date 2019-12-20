As this article is published Hong Kong is in the midst of a battle for autonomy against the Chinese government. While the reasons for the struggle are numerous, the roots lead back to the British Empire.

In the 1800s the British Empire spanned the globe. The old saying went, “The Sun never sets on the British Empire.”

That never setting sun expanded to China.

During the middle of the century the British fought a series of wars with the Chinese that came to be known as the Opium Wars.

Towards the end of the century, the British defeated the Chinese and were given the territory we know today as Hong Kong. The treaty agreed to let the British lease Hong Kong for 99 years.

For next century Hong Kong existed outside of China. In the late 1940s it became a refuge for people who were opposed to the communist government of China.

However, as the millennium approached it became apparent the Chinese would not renew the lease. The Chinese government for years protested the agreement as an unfair treaty that was forced on them.

By the 1980’s the British government wanted to work out some sort of resolution to maintain the western government and economy for the people of Hong Kong. In December of 1984 the two governments signed the Chinese-British Joint Declaration.

Britain would turn Hong Kong over in 1997, but the Chinese government would respect autonomy of the region. It’s capitalist and democratic systems would remain intact until 2047.

Since the hand-off, the Chinese have made several attempts to invalidate the joint declaration and push communism on Hong Kong.

Most recently there have been a series of protests in Hong Kong. The citizens of the region continue to fight for their democracy and economy.

To make it more complicated, when the Joint Declaration is brought up, the Communist party calls it a “historic document” that holds no bearing.

The British Empire no longer has the power to enforce the resolution. Which means that responsibility to enforce could fall the United States.

