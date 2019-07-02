MARQUETTE, Mich. — Some of the best waves on Lake Superior happen in the winter.

So naturally, a little polar vortex couldn’t stop Daniel Schetter and Allen Finau from grabbing their tridents and catching some waves.

“Most of the time, the best waves come when it’s really cold and it can mean you wait for months,” the photographer, Devon Hains explained. “Everytime [Schetter] sees waves, he gets all hyped up.”

Hains joined the pair twice the last week of January to document their very cold surfing experience and posted the photos online.

Devon Hains Photography

Immediately, the pictures went viral and as of Feb. 7 had been shared more than 40,000 times on Facebook.

MLive reported the pair were surfing in minus-30 windchill and temperatures below zero.

Men holding tridents surf icy Lake Superior

Hains and Schetter, who is also known around Marquette as “Surfer Dan,” met at a pipeline protest. Both said protecting the environment is important to them and Hains plans to pursue a career in wildlife research and photography.

The tridents were gifts from Schetter’s friends, Hains said.

“The day we were shooting, we were seeing a lot of ice buildup on [Schetter’s] board,” Hains said. “When I saw the conditions there, the beautiful sunlight, the steam coming off the water, it was just beautiful … So we decided to do the shoot.”

Schetter had a few words of warning to those considering following in his footsteps.

“Anyone that sees these photos, I want them to know that I have the most experience at what I do,” Schetter said in a statement. “At no point did I feel I was in danger, because I’ve been an underground non-pro heavy storm surfer for 25 years.”

He said he did not want anyone to get hurt trying to copy him.

“Always use caution when near the sea and rivers,” he said. “Every step counts and be careful on and under the ice. Too many people die that could have lived.”