President Donald Trump will be spending election night at home watching the results come in with family and friends, the White House said early Tuesday morning.

As Americans went to the polls to cast their votes, the president was calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage.

Trump wrapped up a six-day campaign rally blitz in Missouri late Monday night before returning to D.C.

Faced with the possibility of keeping the Senate but losing the House, aides have begun laying out the political reality to President Trump, who could face an onslaught of Democratic-run investigations and paralysis of his policy agenda.

"Tonight, we can continue down the path of American prosperity and security or we can go backwards. The President and First Lady look forward to watching the results come in with friends and family in the White House residence,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

First Lady Melania Trump will join the president as they watch the returns come in from the White House residence with their invited family and friends.

