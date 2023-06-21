The search for the missing sub en route to the Titanic, explained

"At this point, they're totally relying on the outside world to help. Yet they don't know what's going on," said John Powell, the president of JP Aerospace.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — As the search continues for five people aboard the submarine, John Powell, the president of JP Aerospace, says there is hope, but the clock is ticking.

"At this point, they're totally relying on the outside world to help, yet they don't know what's going on. We all know. We know there's this huge search effort, but they don't know if anybody's looking for them or not," said Powell.

The systems designer is currently building a submarine that uses artificial intelligence for space training.

He said it's not surprising the Titan lost communication, because of the depth of the water. However, he believes one of the difficulties is that the group is somewhere on the surface.

"That first eight feet of the water, you can't see sonar there. You can't see radar there. That's why all the drug submarines are so popular and successful -- cause they run through that no man's land where nothing can see. And they're talking about six to eight-foot waves in the area, so they could be 50 miles off and no one can see them," said Powell.

He said the submarine is a tiny spec that can't be seen from the air, so searchers have to depend on sound.

The crew has been missing since Sunday and because of what’s soon to be a lack of oxygen and an excess of CO2, Powell said the window of time is tight.

"The 96-hour point that the life support system clears the CO2 is where it's optimal, then it starts going down from there. And there's less good air, less good air, and less good air. But it's still survivable. And where is that point where it's not? Well, we don't know," said Powell.

