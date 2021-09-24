Tom Felton of 'Harry Potter' fame collapses at Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup organizers say only that he experienced “a medical incident” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced "a medical incident" at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information.

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. He turned 34 on Wednesday.

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.