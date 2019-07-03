Who will be the next James Bond? Betting sites are watching the odds on that.

Daniel Craig is expected to make his final appearance as 007 in the upcoming untitled film known only as "Bond 25." It's due out in spring 2020.

The odds-on favorite to take over as the seventh Bond is Tom Hiddleston (aka Loki of Marvel's "Thor" fame). UK betting site Coral gives him 3/1 odds.

Next is James Norton, whose credits include the British TV series "McMafia" and the 2017 film "Flatliners." He comes in at 4/1 odds.

Also at 4/1 is Richard Madden, better known as Robb Stark from "Game of Thrones."

Remember all that talk about Idris Elba becoming the first black Bond? He's still got a chance at 5/1 odds. He's tied with Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

The next name is not a name. It's a gender. What if James Bond went all "Doctor Who" on us and was a woman? Coral says the odds of a female -- any female -- taking over as 007 is 12/1. More specifically, Emily Blunt and Gillian Anderson ("X-Files") have 50/1 odds. Angelina Jolie is 80/1 and Charlize Theron and Emilia Clarke are 100/1.

If you like your Bond buff, "Man Of Steel" Henry Cavill is at 16/1.

Andrew Lincoln, aka Rick Grimes from "The Walking Dead," aka Mark, the guy secretly in love with Keira Knightley in "Love Actually," is at 50/1. Others in the 50/1 column include "Bohemian Rhapsody" Oscar winner Rami Malek, Ewan McGregor, Ryan Gosling and Sam Heughan (Jamie from "Outlander").

"Doctor Strange" himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, has 100/1 odds while Jason Statham is at 150/1.

Yes, they even gave odds on 73-year-old Helen Mirren. She's at 200/1.

Tom Hiddleston arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Invision