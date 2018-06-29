If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Toys R Us shoppers have been taking their last selfies with Geoffrey the giraffe and making their final purchases.

All Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will close on Friday, the iconic toy retailer announced. Many stores nationwide closed even before Friday with some closing earlier in the week.

Discounts vary by location. Some stores have markdowns of 60 to 80 percent and others are at 70 to 90 percent.

Inventory also is limited and as stock sells out, portions of stores and empty aisles are being closed off with yellow caution tape.

But is this really the end for Toys R Us?

Even as stores enter their final days of the liquidation sale, toy expert Jim Silver, the founder and editor in chief of popular toy review website TTPM.com, isn't convinced that the Toys R Us story is over.

There are many bidders interested in the Toys R Us brand names, including buyers who understand the potential for a reborn Toys R Us chain.

"I firmly believe there will be Toys R Us stores, bricks-and-mortar, in 2019," Silver said. "This is the end of the chapter, not the story."

So many memories ...

Longtime Toys R Us kids of all ages have expressed their sadness on social media.

“One last time. One last purchase. It started raining the moment I left the store. Legitimately depressed right now,” @HauntedDriveIn tweeted. “But whether I’m 3 years old, 30 years old, or 90 years old, I’ll be a ‪@ToysRUs kid.”

“Sad day for my son as he visits his favorite collectibles aisle for the last time,” @ElevenSimms tweeted.

@ToysRUs #toysrusclosingsale #ToysRUs #babiesrus Sad day for my son as he visits his favorite collectibles aisle for the last time. pic.twitter.com/8HncmByoo3 — See Marino (@ElevenSimms) June 24, 2018

"If you feel my pain please retweet this! #riptoysrus," tweeted Donnell Rawlings (@donnellrawlings) of the Chappelle Show.

If you feel my pain please retweet this! #riptoysrus 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ykGFikxABy — Donnell Rawlings (@donnellrawlings) March 18, 2018

"Toys R Us is now going to be an ancient relic like Blockbuster," @LewdPrax mused. "This may be the saddest picture I ever take of my kid," Instagram user Ty Lee (@radioguyty) wrote. "It's one of those moments you never thought would come."

