Travis Airforce Base involved in U.S., Ukraine partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As tensions heat up in Ukraine, an Air Force base in California is getting involved in attempting to maintain the partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

Travis Airforce Base released video by the U.S. Air Force Tuesday showing airmen with the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis loading a 757 airplane with cargo.

The cargo loaded into the airplane in California will help Ukraine, part of a commitment of funding to help the country on the brink of a possible Russian invasion. The United States has committed to more than $5.4 billion in assistance to Ukraine since 2014. The funding includes security and non-security assistance.

Ukraine has confirmed that they are receiving military shipments from the United States to help their defenses against an invasion. Russia has denied that they are planning an invasion but has sent an estimated 100,000 troops to near Ukraine while holding military drills, in recent weeks.

The United States has ordered 8,500 troops to be on higher alert for deployment to Europe as part of a NATO response if officials deem a "response force" is necessary.

The United States and NATO allies have threatened sanctions against Russia if Russian troops are sent into Ukraine.

