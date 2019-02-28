President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un will begin their formal talks on Thursday during the second day of their second summit.

The two leaders had what the White House called a “social dinner” in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. North Korean state media said Kim Jong Un exchanged “sincere and deep opinions” with Trump at that meeting.

Trump is slated to give a press conference at 3:50AM ET on Thursday.

President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

That press conference will be streamed live above.

NBC News was the first to report the negotiators from the U.S. entered the meetings in Vietnam by dropping their demands North Korea give a full account of the nation's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program.

NBC reported that is "a retreat that foreign policy experts in both parties are worried Trump might make in an effort to secure the announcement of a deal from the talks."

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.