President Donald Trump said Wednesday he may delay a meeting with Rod Rosenstein because of Thursday's concurrent hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump also told reporters he would prefer not to fire Rosenstein, and that the deputy attorney general has told him he did not discuss invoking the 25th Amendment last year in a bid to remove him from office.

"He said he never said it - he doesn't believe it," Trump said during a news conference at the United Nations. "He was very nice and we'll see."

Trump said "I would certainly prefer" not to fire Rosenstein, but he did not make a commitment one way or another before meeting with him face-to-face.

In discussing the Rosenstein and Kavanaugh events, Trump again denied any involvement in Russian efforts to influence the 2016 elections and again disputed claims by numerous women that he has committed sexual assault.

"I've had a lot of false charges made against me," Trump said.

The president initially set his meeting with Rosenstein session for Thursday, the same day that the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a hearing on the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"I don't want to get in the way of that very important Supreme Court pick," Trump said.

The Judiciary Committee plans to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of a sexual assault while in high school. Trump, who has defended Kavanaugh at length, said he did not want to miss Ford's testimony.

Trump scheduled the meeting with Rosenstein to discuss his professional fate – and perhaps the future of the investigation into Russia's election interference in 2016.

He summoned Rosenstein to the White House on Monday, three days after the New York Times reported that last year the deputy attorney general discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to seek the president's removal from office. That meeting ended with Rosenstein still in his role and another meeting scheduled for Thursday.

In his capacity at the Department of Justice, Rosenstein also oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Trump's behalf.

Some Democratic lawmakers have accused Trump of seeking Rosenstein's removal as part of a plan to shut down the Russia investigation.

Trump and his allies have criticized Rosenstein's performance in office, though some supporters have also warned the president not to fire the Justice Department official at this time because of the political fallout.

Allies such as Fox News host Sean Hannity have accused FBI of leaking the damaging information on Rosenstein in the hope that Trump would fire him, setting off another firestorm just weeks before elections that will determine political control of Congress.

At his U.N. news conference, Trump again criticized the Russia investigation and said he had nothing to do with Russians who sought to influence the 2016 election by hacking Democrats and pushing fake news.

"There was no obstruction, there was no collusion," he said.

Questions have swirled around Rosenstein since the New York Times first published a report saying that Rosenstein reportedly suggested wearing a wire to gather evidence of the president's erratic behavior following the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

Rosenstein, who has repeatedly denied the reports, also contemplated pursuing Trump's removal via the 25th amendment in the spring of 2017, according to The Times, when the White House had been plunged into chaos following Comey's firing.

Rosenstein has denied the claims.

