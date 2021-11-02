x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Nation World

Sen. Mike Lee objects at impeachment trial to prosecution references to him

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah objected to the prosecutors’ characterization of a phone call he fielded from former President Trump on the day of the Capitol riot.

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial temporarily ground to a standstill when Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah objected to the prosecutors’ characterization of a phone call he fielded from the then-president just as senators were being evacuated during the Capitol siege.

It had been reported that Trump mistakenly called Lee when he was trying to reach Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Republican from Alabama. According to the reports, including an account Lee gave to the Deseret News in Utah, Trump was trying to reach Tuberville to discuss objecting to the certification of Electoral College votes.

House prosecutor Rep. David Cicilline recounted news reports, but Lee objected and asked that they be stricken from the record as false.

It’s unclear what aspect of the comments Lee wanted removed. But House impeachment managers agreed to strike the reference from the record.

Lead prosecutor Rep. Jamie Raskin said they may revisit it later.

Credit: AP
In this image from video, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

RELATED: WATCH: New video shows just how close rioters got to lawmakers during Capitol insurrection

RELATED: Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video

RELATED: WATCH: Hero officer Eugene Goodman warns Senator Romney away from mob

RELATED: WATCH: Rep. Raskin chokes up talking about US Capitol attack

RELATED: AP: Trump upset about impeachment legal team's Day 1 performance

RELATED: GOP senator says Trump impeachment attorneys 'had nothing,' were 'disorganized'