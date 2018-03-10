President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama never went head-to-head for the White House, but now they are doing the next best thing. A handful of candidates they endorsed will face off in several big stakes elections in November.

There are at least 11 contests in which Trump and Obama have endorsed competing candidates.

Trump has semi-regularly handed out his endorsements via tweets. Nearly every tweet has the same message -- praising candidates for being strong on the Second Amendment, the border, the military, veterans and crime.

Congressman Keith Rothfus continues to do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania. Keith is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. He has my total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

.@DannyTarkanian of Nevada is a great friend who supports the Trump Agenda. He is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Danny Loves our Military and our Vets. He has my total and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas is doing a great job. He is a fighter who will be tough on Crime and the Border, fight hard for our Second Amendment and loves our Military and our Vets. He has my full and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Obama, who did not jump fully into the midterm fray until early September, released his endorsements in a pair of "waves" on August 1 and October 1. His endorsements have also included several state level races, not just races for Congress and governor.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

These are the positions Trump and Obama's endorsees are vying for:

California Governor

The winner will succeed Jerry Brown, who is finishing his second eight-year run as governor. Newsom has been Lt. Governor since 2011. Cox briefly ran for president in 2008. Few may remember Cox and Obama debated each another in a 2004 all-candidate Illinois primary debate for the U.S. Senate seat that Obama eventually won.

Colorado Governor

Stapleton is Colorado's two-term state treasurer. Polis, who is congressional representative from Colorado's 2nd District, would be the first openly gay man elected as governor in the United States if he wins. Since 1975, a Democrat has held this position for all but eight years.

Florida Governor

DeSantis was congressman for Florida's 6th District, but resigned Sept. 10 to focus on this tight race. Gillum is seen as a far-left, progressive candidate who also received an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders. A Democrat hasn't won this race since 1990.

Georgia Governor

A win for Abrams would make her the first black female governor in U.S. history. Kemp is Georgia's Secretary of State. The race has become heated in recent days amid claims that Kemp's office is trying to suppress voter turnout of women and minorities by holding up 53,000 voter applications. Kemp denies the claims, calling it a "publicity stunt." The last time Georgia elected a Democrat for governor was 20 years ago.

Michigan Governor

The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. The last time the departing governor in Michigan was replaced by a member of the same party was 1968. Trump won this state in 2016 by 10,704 votes over Hillary Clinton -- a difference of 0.2 percent.

Wisconsin Governor

If Walker wins, it would be his third term in office -- but it would be his fourth election win for governor. He survived a recall in 2012. Evers, a career educator, is currently the Wisconsin state school superintendent. Like Michigan, Trump narrowly won this state -- a 0.7 percent advantage over Clinton.

Arizona - US Senate

This is the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake. McSally is the House representative from the 2nd District. Sinema is the representative for the 9th District. With a win, Sinema would be the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Arizona since 1988.

California - US House 49th District

Rep. Darrell Issa is not running for re-election for the first time since he won this seat in 2002. This is considered one of the most vulnerable seats for Republicans as Democrats try to gain control of the House.

Kansas - US House 3rd District

Most election tracking sites rate this a "toss-up." Yoder was first elected in 2010 and has won each election comfortably. A Davids win would make her one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress (Deb Haaland, also Native American, is expected to win her election in New Mexico).

Nevada - US House 3rd District

Tarkanian is the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. He narrowly lost the election for this same seat in 2016. This is also the second consecutive run for Congress for Lee. She lost the Democratic primary for the 4th District seat in 2016.

New York - US House 11th District

While most New York City boroughs are solidly Democrat, this district -- which encompasses Staten Island and a tiny bit of Brooklyn -- has voted more conservative in recent years. Donovan won both his elections for this seat decisively. Rose is an Afghanistan veteran and Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA