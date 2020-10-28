President Trump's campaign website briefly 'defaced'

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump's campaign website was "defaced" briefly and partially Tuesday afternoon, the Trump campaign said.
During the hack, the new webpage read in part, “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded [sic] daily by president donald j trump,” TechCrunch reported. The page went on to read, “it is time to allow the world to know truth.”
It was unclear who caused the hack, but according to TechCrunch, it occurred just on the "About" page. Tuesday afternoon the page appeared to have the original content replaced briefly. It's unclear why the changes during the apparent hack were taken down, how or by who.
The party responsible said that they would release damaging information about Trump and apparently tried to convince people to send cryptocurrency to them which appeared to be a possible scam.
In an email statement Tuesday evening the Trump campaign's Communications Director Tim Murtaugh wrote, "Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”
Business Insider reported that the site text claimed briefly that, "multiple devices were compromised that gave full access to trump and relatives."