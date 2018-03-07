Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two employees injured at a suburban Kansas City elementary school.

KMBC-TV reports that Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy says the shooting happened Tuesday at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley school district.

No students were hurt.

Police have provided no details about the injured workers or the circumstances of the shooting.

Lacy and district spokeswoman Kaci Brutto haven't responded to phone messages left by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.