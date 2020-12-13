Tyler Perry gives $100K toward legal fees for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

A GoFundMe page was set up for Kenneth Walker's legal defense fund after the officer who was shot announced he was suing him.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry, a man known for giving back to the community and giving to those in need, has done it again.

Kenneth Walker was with his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, at her Louisville apartment the night of March 13 when a police raid went wrong, leading to Taylor's death.

The 27-year-old was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer during that tragic incident. Those charges were dismissed on May 26.

In October, the Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot by Walker the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment announced he was suing Walker.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Walker's legal defense fund. It sat for weeks with around $500 in the account.

Until Sunday when a source confirmed to 11Alive that Tyler Perry donated $100,000 to the fund.

Walker's shot struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly's upper thigh which required surgery for the injury.

In a statement to 11Alive's sister station, WHAS11, Mattingly’s attorney Kent Wicker said, “Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He's entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him.”

The lawsuit says Walker intentionally shot Mattingly and acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the police officers who were serving a warrant.

The GoFundMe page says Walker, who witnessed his girlfriend's death, "has been through hell" since that night.

"It’s outrageous for one of the men partially responsible for all that, to sue the man who endured it," the page organizer said.

In September of this year, Forbes magazine reported that Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion since 2005, with a fortune that includes homes, planes, and his mega-production studio in Georgia.