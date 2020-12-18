Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Since 2011, the recognition of some of Christmas's ugliest fashion has been celebrated on the third Friday of December.

WASHINGTON — Dec. 18 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, so head to grandma's closet and search for the ugliest sweater out there.

Since 2011, the recognition of some of Christmas's ugliest fashion has been celebrated on the third Friday of December. The day is meant to "lighten up the the busy holidays and to show off their absurdly, ugly sweaters," according to the National Day Calendar.

Even if you are without an ugly holiday sweater at home, make your own with clashing colors, bells, felt, a collar or even flashing lights.

With many offices deciding to hold their annual holiday party virtually, many are continuing to sport their ugly attire.

AMC had a blast at our virtual holiday party. Ugly sweaters, hot cocoa and holiday trivia! pic.twitter.com/NFquOA7UbF — AMC Technology (@AMCTechnology) December 17, 2020

People are already celebrating with not only ugly sweaters but ugly masks too.