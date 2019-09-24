In a setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Supreme Court has ruled that the suspension of Parliament was illegal.

The ruling Tuesday is a major blow to the prime minister who had suspended Parliament for five weeks, claiming it was a routine closure.

Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's government had actually shut Parliament to squelch debate on its Brexit policy.

Senior judge Brenda Hale said the suspension "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

RELATED: Ex-UK PM Cameron 'sorry' for Brexit divisions

RELATED: Defiant UK lawmakers move to bar PM Boris Johnson's 'no deal' Brexit