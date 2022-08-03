Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia

The company's decision comes among growing calls from consumers to cut ties.

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Company is no longer doing business in Russia.

The Atlanta-based beverage company made the announcement Tuesday amid growing calls from consumers to suspend operations as the Kremlin continues to invade and attack Ukraine. The hashtag #BoycottCocaCola was recently trending on the social media platform Twitter as part of external pressures for the Coca-Cola Company to take a stance. Coca-Cola owns brands like Dasani, Fairlife, Fanta and Powerade.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," the company said in a news release.

Coca-Cola is one of many American corporations being pushed to halt business with Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine and their reported war crimes against its people. Companies like Mastercard, VISA, Nike and Shell have all suspended operations or announced their intention to divest interest as Russia's war on Ukraine rages on.

Last week, Coca-Cola committed €1 million to support the Red Cross' operations in Ukraine. The company spent an additional €550,000 to support Red Cross organizations across Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.