Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds matching up to $1 million in aid to Ukrainian refugees

According to the UN Refugee Agency, 368,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia began its invasion.

KYIV, Ukraine — Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are matching up to $1 million in donations to help Ukrainians displaced by Russia's invasion of their country.

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries," Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support."

USA for UNHCR said the celebrity couple will match gifts $1-for-$1. The nonprofit's donation page says nearly three million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian aid this year -- and those fleeing the invasion need immediate help.

Lively and Reynolds have been married since 2012. They shared similar messages to social media about their plans to match donations to the organization.

"(USA for UNHCR) is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours," Lively wrote on Instagram. "(USA for UNHCR) is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families."

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its attack. The UN Refugee Agency said as of Sunday morning, 368,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, mainly Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania. The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

Russia's unprovoked attack on the Western-looking democracy has ignited a huge outpouring of support for the fleeing Ukrainians. Amid the horrors and chaos, volunteers from far and wide are showing support by extending help to those whose lives are being shattered by war.