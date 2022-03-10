Texas-based Bumble dating app takes off services in Russia

In 2022, Bumble said the company will lose about $20 million in revenue from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus because of this removal.

DALLAS — The dating app Bumble announced it will be stopping its services in Russia and removing all of its apps for download in Russia and neighboring Belarus.

This update came during Bumble's recent fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue results.

The Texas-based company also owns similar dating apps Badoo and Fruitz, which are commonly used in Europe.

The combined revenue from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus was approximately 2.8% of the company's total annual revenue in 2021, according to Bumble. Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine contribute less than 0.1% of Bumble App revenue.

This is one of many international companies to recently announce they would be stopping business in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine. Three of the biggest companies that most recently did include Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald's.

The House recently approved a spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine and its European allies after top Democrats dropped their plan to include funds in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Bumble said the company will lose about $20 million in revenue from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus because of this removal.

On March 4, Bumble's Twitter account posted a Tweet saying in part that the company "stand with women everywhere" in connection with families in Ukraine.

We stand with women everywhere, every day. Bumble is supporting the International Rescue Committee (@RESCUEorg) in assisting women and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Visit https://t.co/1EWRafcUGK to learn how you can help. #womenshistorymonth pic.twitter.com/ZnPI2tfMx5 — Bumble (@bumble) March 4, 2022

With its headquarters currently in Austin, Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd soon after she left a similar dating app, Tinder, in 2014. She sued her former company for sexual discrimination and harassment, settling for a little more than $1 million.

On the company's website, it says: