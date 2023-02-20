California congressman travels to Ukraine to check on armory at front lines

He said there were concerns within Congress that the weapons were not making it to the front lines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Congressman John Garamendi (D- Vallejo) is back from a trip to the Ukrainian border. He said there was strong concern within Congress that American equipment was not making it to the front lines.

“We went to take a look with the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, Republican," said Garamendi. "We followed the paperwork and all of that, and actually when we were at the Polish/Ukraine border, a big 747 arrived and unloaded about 20 tons of armaments, rockets, munitions, 155 millimeter, artillery shells and all of that was immediately being put on a truck."

He said surrounding countries fear they are next.

“These countries know that is what Putin intends to do," he said. "If he gets Ukraine, then they are next in line and so we have to stand firm.”

He said President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine on Monday sends a strong message to the world that the United States is ready to stand firm for as long as it takes to protect Ukraine.

“By going to Kyiv, as he did today, he is taking that message of unity, that message of solidarity and determination, to Ukraine as well as to our partners in Western Europe, the NATO countries and the European Union,” he said.

A few House Republicans are calling for the support to end.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - who also tweeted Monday for parts of the U.S. to secede - said the Ukrainian Conflict is becoming a proxy war between the U.S. and China.

“If we were to abandon Ukraine as some of my MAGA extreme Republican colleagues are calling for, then what is that message to China?" said Garamendi. "We know that Taiwan is in play right now, that China intends to take over Taiwan, that this could be a major conflict and if we leave Ukraine and abandon Ukraine, China knows that America will not be a steadfast partner."

