Top General talks pivotal relationship between California National Guard and Ukraine as war drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Since 1993, the California National Guard has partnered with the Ukrainian armed forces — a relationship Major General David S. Baldwin says is stronger and more important than ever.

The CalGuard joined the State Partnership Program after the fall of the Soviet Union, a part of America’s effort to help former communist states form their democracies and strengthen their defenses. There are now 72 state partnerships in developing nations on five continents.

CalGuard has assisted Ukrainian armed forces with cyber security, medical readiness, and tactical training among other efforts to strengthen its forces.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his assault on Ukraine two weeks ago, the California military department launched 24-hour operations at its headquarters in Rancho Cordova, California to assist their Ukrainian counterparts with information.

“That partnership has never been more important and never stronger,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Silicon Valley in September 2021.

“So, he is a very impressive leader and I think that just like the rest of the Ukrainian Armed forces, maybe even the Ukrainian government. People underestimated the Ukrainians, they underestimated Zelenskyy,” Baldwin said.

While condemning Putin’s invasion as an illegal and unjustified war — General Baldwin spoke highly of the readiness and resolve of the Ukrainian people, especially their armed forces.

“And it’s not just the training,” Baldwin said. “They are so much more motivated. They have the will to succeed because they’re on the right side.”

General Baldwin said the Russians will continue to be matched by stiff resistance.