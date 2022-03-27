Charlotte City Council to vote on suspending ties with Russian sister city

Officials developed the resolution following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council members are expected to move forward with the plan of suspending ties with its Russian sister city.

According to Monday meeting's agenda packet, the resolution will suspend ties between Charlotte and the city of Voronezh. The Russian city became a partner with Charlotte in 1991.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles proposed the measure during the Feb. 28 meeting as a way to show support for the Ukrainian people following Russia's invasion of the country.

The announcement came the same day North Carolina implemented sanctions against Russia.

According to the resolution, "sister city status can be reviewed and considered for readmittance in the sister cities program after a period of one year following the declaration of peace, the return of sovereign and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the establishment of democratic systems in Russia."

The resolution also reads that Charlotte will not support any exchanges between governments, businesses or residents of Russia.

"We are hopeful that a peaceful solution will be found quickly and that we can again join with Voronezh to celebrate the commonalities that bring us together instead of acknowledging the political differences and violence that tarnish a 30-year relationship based on peace, diplomacy and democratic exchange," the resolution read.

You can read the full resolution below:

