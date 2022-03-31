Chula Vista church takes in hundreds of Ukrainian refugee families

"It feels great that they are in safe place," said Temple.

SAN DIEGO — The Assistant Pastor says they help about 200-400 Ukrainian refugee families per day at the Calvary San Diego Church in Chula Vista.

"It's hard to see my people are struggling," said volunteer, Stella Temple.

Many Ukrainian refugee families who have fled their own country have found a safe haven at Calvary San Diego.

The church is a taking families and children in; providing snacks and a place rest until they get to their next stop.

"Once they get to Otay Port of Entry or San Ysidro, we greet them and drive them here. This is the hub. We onboard them and get them what they need to get to final destination," said Calvary San Diego Assistant Pastor, Aaron Szloboda.

Community members have stepped in to help. Temple is a volunteer originally from eastern Europe.

"People are close to my heart. I’m from Moldova. I was living in border of Ukraine. I have a lot of relatives and friends in Ukraine. It’s the best thing to help them because you know they need just a hug to comfort them," said Temple.

"We have churches in Ukraine heavily affected by this. When we realized this is in our backyard, we thought what a perfect opportunity. We have been praying about this and helping. Now, they can supply us as the help," said Pastor Szloboda.

Other volunteers like Meredith Cho are helping host Ukrainian families needing a temporary place to stay. She has already hosted multiple families at her own home the past couple of days.

"It's humbling. You know, as a parent myself, thinking about what reality is for so many people, it's heartbreaking and humbling. It feels like a privilege to help induvial families," said Cho.

The Ukrainian families are grateful.

"It feels great that they are in safe place," said Temple.