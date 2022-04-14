Cleveland man travels overseas to personally deliver protective gear to Ukrainian soldiers

Ihor Koval left for Lviv the day after Russia invaded and has been driving gear to the war's front lines with the help of his daughters back in Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND — The day after Russian tanks crossed over the Ukrainian border, Ihor Koval was on a plane from Cleveland to Lviv.

He left behind the life he'd built for the last three decades to join the war effort. His adult children are coordinating funds from their Downtown Cleveland offices.

"I just can't worry," Ihor's daughter Anastasiya says, "because if I let myself go down that rabbit hole, then I can't imagine what I would feel."

Anastasiya got to work using that nervous energy to fundraise, with the money going to their Support UA Now organization purchasing body armor, helmets, shoes, and even night vision goggles for Ukrainian soldiers.

"I've seen the photos myself," she told us, "18-year-old boys going to the front lines with riding helmets and knee pads from skateboarding and stuff. It's radical.

Her father is there. Ihor picks up the shipments in Lviv and drives a truck 900 miles through the war-torn cities and villages to front-line soldiers fighting without gear, narrowly escaping the dangers of war himself.

"The largest city before the Donetsk-Nepro you're just praying you don't get shot," he said. "Sometimes we laugh at it, sometimes I just think about if I'm going to find this bomb or not, or will bomb find us?"

Koval's laughter in the face of danger is one way to cope as very real events have unfolded in front of him while transporting this life-saving gear to those who see the destruction daily.

"When I drove by [the] train station on the way in, there was a few thousand people there," he recalled. "It was a full plaza, and that's where they landed the bomb."

He missed the Russian bombing of that train station that killed more than 50 by a quarter mile, having stopped to pick something up from a soldier.