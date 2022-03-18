Carmichael restaurant removes 'Russian' from its name to support the people of Ukraine

On Friday, March 18, from 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., Firebird Restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to support Ukrainian child refugees.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Firebird Restaurant in Carmichael has removed "Russian" from its name to support the people of Ukraine.

Alexandru Sirbu, the owner of the restaurant, and his wife are both from Moldova which is a small country between Romania and Ukraine. Sirbu says all of their kitchen staff is from Ukraine or Moldova as well.

Sirbu told ABC10 they decided to take Russian out of the restaurant's name as soon as the war in Ukraine started.

"With the Russia-Ukraine crisis and everything that is happening right now, we decided to take the Russian out from the name of the restaurant because we want to support Ukrainians," Sirbu said.

Firebird has a variety of dishes from East European countries including many dishes from Ukraine.

On Friday from 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., Firebird Restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to support Ukrainian child refugees.

During the fundraiser, Firebird is offering free Borscht, a popular Ukrainian soup, and is encouraging customers to make a donation.

"We see what is happening and this is the only way to help," Sirbu said. "Everyone needs to do something and help the people of Ukraine somehow."

For more information, visit Firebird Restaurant's website.

ABC10 has a list of ways you can help the people of Ukraine HERE.

Read more from ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10