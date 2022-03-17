Forest Acres Police donating bullet proof vests to citizens in Ukraine

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Bullet proof vests that are no longer being used by the Forest Acres Police department are bound for Ukraine.
The South Carolina Police Chief Association is spearheading the effort asking police departments in South Carolina for vests that are older and not being used.
“I want to thank the South Carolina Police Chief Association for organizing this. Hopefully our vests will protect some Ukrainian citizens and save some lives, ” said Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson.