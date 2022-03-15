'California is united in our support for Ukraine' | Newsom helps package supplies for Ukraine

According to the governor's office, California companies have contributed over $85 million to support organizations working to send aid to Ukraine.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Companies, businesses, mom and pop shops and brick and mortars alike across the state of California have shown their support for the people and country of Ukraine. The efforts follow the recent Russian invasion into the country over a week ago.

Like other Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled up his sleeves and helped aid the people of Ukraine by packing emergency medical supplies for shipment to Ukraine.

“California is united in our support for Ukraine,” said Newsom said in a press release. “Throughout this crisis, the state and non-profits, businesses, the faith community and individuals across California have stepped up in solidarity with the Ukrainian community, a heartening reminder of our common humanity. We’ll continue to support the brave people of Ukraine and reaffirm our commitment to fundamental rights and freedoms around the world.”

According to the governor's office, California companies have contributed over $85 million to support organizations working to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. To read a full list of California companies helping with aid to Ukraine, click HERE.

During his visit, Newsom helped package about 100 oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, and other medical supplies.

Here in Sacramento, we've seen fundraisers and even pastors fly to the region to help with the humanitarian efforts.

The Sacramento region is home to one of America’s largest Slavic and Ukrainian communities, with large-scale immigration happening during the Russian revolution.

There are an estimated 100 Ukrainian churches in the region, many of which have begun to collect cash and other donations to help efforts overseas. The Roseville, California-based First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Sacramento has already raised $25,000.

Meanwhile, area businesses have started collecting donations or sending proceeds from sales to Ukrainian refugees. Sacramento’s Freeport Bakery made hundreds of blue and yellow cookies, cupcakes, and other pastries whose sales are being donated to the humanitarian efforts there.

Tuesday's event comes over a week after Newsom has ordered state agencies to terminate contracts with companies or individuals subject to U.S. sanctions because Russia invaded Ukraine.