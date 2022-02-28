LIST: These groups are taking donations to support the Ukrainian people

Not sure how you can help the people of Ukraine during the war with Russia? Check out this list of local and global organizations that are taking donations.

MINNEAPOLIS — As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, many Minnesotans and people across the globe are looking for ways to support the Ukrainian people.

From supporting children and refugees to supplying food, medical supplies and more, here's a list of local and international organizations that are collecting donations for Ukraine.

Several organizations are listed below, but you can find a longer list of groups verified by Stand for Ukraine here.

YMCA is working with YMCA Ukraine, YMCA Europe and the World YMCA to help those impacted by the ongoing conflict. The Y is currently accepting donations through their World Service Campaign.

The UACC, a Twin Cities organization founded by Ukrainian immigrants in 1946, has curated a list of links where you can donate to support Ukrainian soldiers, hospital workers, refugees and children.

On Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., East Side Neighborhood Services is partnering with the St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church to collect items that will be sent to Poland for displaced Ukrainians. In addition, other donations can be brought to the church every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Click here for a list of what's needed.

Located in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, Calvary Church is currently taking donations to help William Shaw, a Shoreview man who's living with his wife in Krakow, Poland. The couple are hosting Ukrainian refugees from Kiev and working to create a command response and make connections so more people can house and help refugees.

World Central Kitchen is serving hot meals at the border crossing in southern Poland, and is expanding to locations in Romania, Moldova and other countries supporting refugees.

The Obama Foundation has created a list of organizations that need support, including groups that have ties to Obama Foundation leaders in Europe.

UNICEF is ramping up efforts to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of children and families whose lives and futures hang in the balance.

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children and helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict.

The International Red Cross has been on the ground for years, delivering food, fuel for heating, medical supplies and support for housing to those living close to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. The Red Cross teams now in Ukraine will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

Amid war in #Ukraine, the @RedCrossUkraine is providing first aid to people hiding in bomb shelters and metro stations. Teams are also helping evacuate people from buildings and providing food, medical supplies, water, and more. pic.twitter.com/CXBZuETsUp — American Red Cross (@RedCross) February 28, 2022

The children in Eastern Ukraine have grown up in conflict for the past eight years, enduring violence, shelling and displacement.

Save the Children works in the hardest-to-reach places to make sure the children get the help they need.

The agency needs help to ensure it can continue to provide life-saving protection to families forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.



UNHCR has stepped up its operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Donations can help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.

Donations will help CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund reach 4 million with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance — prioritizing women and girls, families and the elderly.

The IRC is on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families looking for help.

Project HOPE is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.

United Help Ukraine helps with the purchase of important medicine, medical scissors, scalpels, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, CATs and components of IFAKs.

