Local refugee organizations say they're ready to welcome Ukrainians

President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States is ready to accept 100,000 Ukrainians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country and are looking for a home.

Thursday, President Biden announced he’s ready to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States. Multiple organizations in Sacramento say they’re ready to help make transitions as smooth as possible.

Vanassa Hamra is the community engagement manager with World Relief Sacramento, a local Christian humanitarian organization.

“We are very encouraged that the current administration is calling to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine,” Hamra said.

She explained why Sacramento will likely see many Ukrainians settle in the city.

“Sacramento has been the number one refugee resettlement destination for the past five or six years in the nation,” Hamra said.

She said World Relief has settled over 3,000 Ukrainians in the past couple of decades.

“World Relief as an organization has, since early 2000s, helped a little over 13,000 Ukrainians. 3,000 plus of those individuals have come to Sacramento, so there’s an incredibly strong Ukrainian community here,” Hamra said.

She said her organization doesn’t have any insight yet as to the number of people or a timeline of their arrival.

“We don’t. I woke up this morning to messages and I’m so curious because it feels like Afghanistan again, a little bit of Sacramento being the hub."

She says Sacramento has one big challenge.

“Sacramento, I would say our largest challenge is housing. Vacancy rates here are around 2%, so whether you’re a refugee or individual in Sacramento, housing can be a challenge,” Hamra said.

Shafi Ullah Hotak is the refugee program manager at Lao Family Community Development, an organization that specializes in family support programs, especially for refugees and immigrants. He says Sacramento is ready for this.

“We already have experience with the Ukrainians, that we had some refugee families arrive last year and the year before. So, we had clients in the community, and we are ready,” Hotek said.

He said the influx of refugees from Afghanistan has taught organizations like his how to prepare.

“You have to be there and somebody should pick them up and bring them home. But it’s not just to bring them home, you should be prepared for them," he said. "You should have everything ready for the family to welcome them and give them the culturally appropriate food as a welcome. And then right after with the next day, do a home visit. Find out what’s going on with the family and the immediate services they need.”

However, he admits they aren’t sure right now what to expect.

“We don’t have an official number but it looks like we may have another, and another busy year, with coming next year and the following. So we may have Ukrainian refugees,” Hotek said.

“We are happy that we are here, the community’s here, so we welcome them,” he added.

