Ukraine

New York governor unveils stricter sanctions against Russia

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that state agencies and public authorities will cease business with companies that have continued to do business in Russia.
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Hochul on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the race for New York's highest office. It's the most prominent endorsement yet for Hochul as she looks to secure the Democratic nomination and win the governorship in her own right. Her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned last summer amid sexual harassment allegations. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

YONKERS, N.Y. — New York state agencies and public authorities will cease business with companies that have continued to do business in Russia, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

The Democratic governor previously signed an executive order banning state agencies from doing business with Russian companies.

"We can do more as a state," Hochul said. "I want to take that a step further today... We're going to continue to put the pressure on."

New York will also send 100,000 pounds of medical supplies — including masks and gowns — to Ukraine, according to Hochul, who spoke at the humanitarian Afya Foundation in Yonkers.

"We're going to continue ramp up our efforts to do what we can to support these individuals," Hochul said. "Not just with our prayers, not just with our thoughts, but real supplies that we hope will save lives."

Russia's invasion entered its fourth week on Thursday. Several other U.S. states and leaders have taken steps to financially squeeze Russia since the invasion began.

